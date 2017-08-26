Kashmir: Child Ragpickers – A worst form of child labour

Views from Srinagar

Dr. Tasaduk Hussain Itoo

THE existence of child labour in our society is a barbarous practice. It is barbarous because it is illogical, inhuman and against all ethics. In the past, the practice of child labour existed as proportionate to the social development. But lack of human awareness, did not allow people at large and social system in particular to pay any attention to the deprived people in general and child labour in particular.

The phenomenon of child labour in different occupations, establishments particularly in unorganized labour dates back to the history of human civilization. The problem of child labour in under developed and developing countries is quite high and abnormal. In India, the problem of child labour has assumed very alarming position. The incidence of child labour is the direct result of poverty and socio-cultural fabrics. Fundamental Rights and other welfare provisions embodied in the constitution have no meaning to them.

Despite the enactment of various laws, expressing deep concerns over this issue by social activists, academicians, the magnitude of the problem has not been set-aside rather went on increasing. The exploitive practice of child labour has come to be recognized as a major socio-economic problem.

Child labour jeopardizes children’s potential to become productive adults, robbing them of their health, education and their prospects for future. Children are among the most neglected, abused and exploited segment of the population, exposed to such worst form of labour as ragepicking. Ragpicking is severe and worst form of child labour. The most unhygienic, dangerous job in scrap collection is ragpicking.

The children of poverty stricken Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribes/ Other Backward Classes (SC/ST/OBC castes) or slum dwellers are engaged in such activities. They are collecting waste materials of plastic, tin, iron, bottle from garbage and dirty places of urban area. The glass, metal, iron pm pieces may injure their bare feet. For their bread and butter, they are working such.

In ragpicking the children engaged, face various health problems like tetanus and skin diseases. Ragpicking is one of the inferior economic activities in the urban informal sector, largely undertaken by children belonging to weaker sections of the society, for the survival and for supplementing their family income.

Ragpicking is the profession mostly dominated by children ageing 6 to 15 who do not have any other skills and thus by way of refuse collection contribute to household income or own survival. These are mainly children of slum dwellers and poor people. Some of them are abandoned or runaway children. The continuous exposure to the garbage and hospital waste has led to various diseases. Many smoke beedi and cigarettes and some are also addicted to drugs and indulge in prostitution, homosexuality, robbery and gambling.

All this has affected their lives in several ways and shortened their life spans considerably. Despite the constitutional provision, child labour act and other efforts both at governmental and non-governmental levels, the measures have yielded a very little positive result. Extent of child labour The number of child labour is growing at an alarming rate and problems related to wage, health, safety and development are also becoming more complex. India accounts for the second highest number where child labour in the world is concerned. Africa accounts for the highest number of children employed and exploited.

Though, India is signatory of various international conventions and agreements, there is growing number of child labours in India. They work under very hazardous conditions. In Jammu and Kashmir state, the child labour including ragpicking is on enormous rise, most prevalent in cities of Jammu and Srinagar. The Jammu region is much encroached with the menace of ragpicking. You could witness ragpickers in streets, along roads and footpaths, in public parks, in localities at various places.

Typology of child labour: The problem of child labour can be more clearly understood by identifying types of work in which children are employed. Spatially child labour could be seen both in rural and urban areas. In terms of work types they are mostly found in operations where their “unskilled” labour power could be easily tapped and exploited. Work-types also vary in terms of gender participation. There are some works where only girls are employed.

Similarly, there are some works in which only boys are employed. A variety of works in rural and urban areas are undertaken by the children. The intensity and extent of exploitation also vary according to the types of work, places of employment, domestic area and outside home, requirement of skills, vulnerability of the children in terms of economic conditions, parental security, legal enforcement, alternative employment opportunities.

Employed, self-employed, disguised employed, unemployed, bonded, non-bonded, within family and non-family are the various types of child labour. Ragpicking is one of the child labour in self-employed sectors. The number and types of occupations in which children are employed is endless and includes almost every aspect of human work and life.

In 1981, the census of India adopted nine categories of work for the child labour: (i) Cultivators, (ii) Agricultural labour, (iii) Livestock, Forestry, (iv) Fishing and Plantation, (v) Mining and Quarrying, (vi) Manufacturing, Processing, Servicing and Repairs, (vii) Construction, (viii) Trade and Commerce, (ix) Transport, Storage and Communication and (x) Other Services.

Generally, children are employed in the agricultural operations. Their activities also include looking after animals, collecting firewood, carrying water, and spreading manure and fertilizer in the farmland. In urban areas, they are engaged in more diversified activities such as loading and unloading of goods, looking after parked vehicles, work in hotels and restaurants, mechanical workshops, picking of rags, shoe-shining etc.

Children are also engaged in most hazardous and dangerous activities such as mining, beedi rolling, match making fireworks, glass blowing units, slate and pencil manufacturing etc. Ragpickers, mostly women, who collect garbage on dumping grounds, in residential areas or in street bins, and the itinerant buyers who purchase scrap directly from households, offices and shops.

Most of the itinerant buyers are male and they typically require a certain amount of capital to purchase scrap. Most of the ragpickers are not independent but work for middlemen or contractors who purchase segregated rag from them on pre-decided rates. The middlemen sold the rags to recycling or reuse industry.

—Courtesy: RK