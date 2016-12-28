Kashmir and Delegations:Is New Delhi serious about Kashmir?

Views from Srinagar

Daanish Bin Nabi

THE five-member delegation led by senior BJP leader and former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, which is presently on visit to Kashmir, is the third delegation in last few months that is trying to have a meaningful parley and bridge the gap between Srinagar and New Delhi. The first two teams to come to Kashmir to cool tempers were the All Party Delegation (APD) and the one led by senior journalist and “Kashmir expert” Seema Mustafa.

Like the previous two delegation the present one is also star dubbed, comprising of diplomats, journalists and other famous personalities. However, its mission remains the same – to pacify the people only to leave them to rise up again against the establishment.

Like the previous delegations the third delegation has so far done nothing concrete apart from meeting various stakeholders and issuing statements like their predecessors.

The question that remains to be answered is whether New Delhi is committed and serious to understand the problem in Kashmir or just buying itself time for a relative peace period.

Like the other two delegations that have visited Kashmir, the Yashwant Sinha led delegation has also added insult to the injuries of the people of Kashmir. On at least two accounts the delegation is off the track, which is quite visible from the way things have proceeded.

First, they are following the same old track of meeting various sections including the Hurriyat leaders. They are meeting even after each and every one has categorically put his point forward about resolving the Kashmir dispute. It is also no secret that the stumbling block for every ill in Kashmir remains the political nature of the dispute. So repeating the same old process serves no purpose at all.

Second, the delegation has made it amply clear that theirs’ is not a part of any government initiative. Meaning this delegation is also repeating the mistakes either deliberately or unknowingly. So far all the three delegations that have visited Kashmir in 2016 have been buying time to douse the fire that had become uncontrolled in Kashmir.

The present delegation has also accepted that the Government of India has not approached them, officially saying all – to what direction this visit is also shaping up. So far the Government of India – be it led by Congress or Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) – has not responded to these initiatives in a positive manner and is only maintaining its silence showing that it is noncommittal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has missed the plot, like his predecessors, as far as Kashmir is concerned. He won the 2014 election with a thumbing majority. The Indians by-and-large were disillusioned by the corruption and other issues pertaining to national security. People in mainland India hoped for a visionary leader and saw Modi as their savior. In Kashmir, people including the Hurriyat groups – especially Mirwaiz Umar Farooq – and mainstream parties like People Democratic Party (PDP) kept repeating that they have high hopes from Modi and BJP government. As all these parties basked in sweet memories and bonhomie of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had come up with an out of box solution for Kashmir and had everyone on board which included Hurriyat and Pakistan.

On the other hand, Modi views Kashmir dispute only through the prism of Pakistan, national security and Hindutva-RSS led vote bank politics. In politics, there exists a difference between a statesman and a politician. And so far, the much-famed Modi has only behaved like a mediocre politician. Keeping every aspect of Kashmir dispute in view – he should behave like a statesman rather than an average politician by solving the jinxed Kashmir dispute.

If Modi does so it will not only makes his image stronger in mainland India but it can also build his image in international community, of which he seems to be more interested.

The retired General, Parvez Musharaff, focused on two important long pending conflicts of the world. One the Kashmir Dispute the other the Palestine-Israel conflict. Musharaff had extracted an out-of-box solution for both the conflicts. The only point Musharaff wanted to make was prove to the world that he is a peace loving “General” and cared much for the people of both the places. Both Musharaff and Modi have certain things in common. To Musharaff’s credit he was very near in solving the Kashmir conflict, had lawyers’ agitation not gripped Pakistan. Will Modi follow the same steps only time will tell.

Like any other state in world, Kashmiris also have a right to live, students have a right to make their careers, mothers have a right to stop worrying about their sons, and youth has a right to enjoy the life – but the stumbling block that is Kashmir dispute, does not allow it to happen.

It can be argued that the present delegation needs to do much more than what it has done so far and it needs to shun the already tested methods. If the delegation is visiting Kashmir only to douse the fire – then New Delhi and people of mainland India are living in fools’ paradise – because no one among us can anticipate this time what is going to haunt all of us in near future.

Modi government needs to act and act now before its’ too late. He needs to prove to the Indians and to the world that he is statesman and not a politician. If he chooses to be a mediocre politician he may even win a second stint as prime minister of India, but he can never match Vajpayee. As for Vajpayee, he is still remembered in various capitals of the world and particularly in Kashmir for his vision of peace.

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir

[Writer is Srinagar based columnist,

daanishnabi@gmail.com]