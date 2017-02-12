Kashmir: Accession saga and aftermath

People of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered the most economically and politically and in terms of human resource development.

Justice Syed Sharif Hussain Bokhari

THE article written by Prof. Mashooq Ahmad Wani (Assistant Professor of Law) about the judgment of the Supreme Court of India in “sarfeasi act vs. State autonomy” published on December 22, 2016 in a local daily in Srinagar prompted me to write on the basic issue of accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to India.

Briefly stating the State of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed on August 14, 1947 came into being under the infamous Treaty of Amritsar executed on March 16, 1846 by the British Crown and Raja Gulab Singh of Jammu, the great grandfather of Maharja Hari Singh, the last Ruler of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, where under the areas between Rivers Indus and Ravi and everything therein including human beings, were sold and transferred by the former to the latter for seven and a half million rupees, though these territories were never possessed or controlled by the Crown but were taken on papers by them from the defeated Sikh Kingdom of Punjab as war indemnity under the Treaty of Lahore dated March 9, 1846, just seven days before Treaty of Amritsar.

Thus Maharaja Hari Singh and his predecessor Dogra Rulers derived their authority and power to rule the State of Jammu and Kashmir under the Treaty of Amritsar, which itself was of a questionable character.

Gulab Singh held high positions in the Sikh Kingdom and during its last days he was Prime Minister of the Sikh Kingdom, yet colluded with British authorities against the interest of Sikh Kingdom.

Prem Nath Bazaz in his earliest book “Inside Kashmir” wrote: “It was by means such as these that Raja Gulab Singh earned the gratitude of the British diplomats and paved the way for the establishment of the Dogra State in the North of India.” Under the Government of India Act, 1935, the last constitutional framework of the British crown for India, the Indian subcontinent was divided into:

(1) British India: Comprising of governors and chief commissioners provinces ruled by the Crown through governors and governor general; (2) Indian States: Ruled by the local rulers/princes under the suzerainty of the Crown and (3) Tribal Areas: In June, 1947 British Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act, 1947 which came into effect on August 15, 1947 (the appointed day) where under British India was partitioned between India and Pakistan in accordance with Section 1(1) thereof.

With regard to Indian States, Section 7(1)(b) of the said Act of 1947 declared that “the suzerainty of His Majesty over the Indian States lapses, and with it, all treaties and agreements in force at the date of the passing of this Act between His Majesty and the rulers of Indian States, all functions exercisable by His majesty at that date with respect to Indian States, all obligations of His Majesty existing at that date towards Indian States or the rulers thereof, and all powers, rights, authority or jurisdiction exercisable by His Majesty at that date in or in relation to Indian States by treaty, grant, usage, sufferance or otherwise”.

Sub-section (4) of Section 2 furthers provided, “Without prejudice to the generality of the provisions of sub-section (3) of this section, nothing in this section shall be construed as preventing the accession of Indian States to either of the new Dominions”, which permitted Rulers of the Indian States to accede to either India or Pakistan by August 15, 1947, the appointed day, as provided under the Government of India Act of 1935.

Almost all rulers of about six hundred Indian states, large and small acceded to India or Pakistan, except a few states, including Hyderabad, Junagarh, Manavadar and Jammu and Kashmir. Junagarh and Manavadar acceded to Pakistan and Hyderabad initially wanted to accede to Pakistan but finally declared to remain independent. But these States were invaded by and annexed with India, on the pretext that the Muslim Rulers of these Hindu majority States could not accede to Pakistan against wishes of the majority, though India did not follow this principle on Jammu and Kashmir which had Muslim majority but Hindu Ruler.

The Treaty of Amritsar and the suzerainty of British Crown lapsed on August 15, 1947 under Section 7(1) (b) of the Indian Independence Act, 1947. Consequently, with effect from August 15, 1947, Hari Singh ceased to be the Ruler of the State of Jammu and Kashmir and was denuded of all powers and authority to rule, govern and administer the affairs of and to discharge any functions in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir. All such powers and authority reverted to the sovereign authority, the people of the State.

Besides, Maharaja had lost control over more than half of the State before October 26, 1947. In Gilgit, Baltistan and some other parts of northern areas people had revolted and established local government.

On October 04, 1947, Azad Provisional Government of Jammu and Kashmir was established by the people with its headquarters at Muzaffarabad which issued Proclamation, inter alia stating:-

“With the termination of paramountcy of the British Crown, the ruling family of Kashmiris has lost whatever right it claimed under the Treaty of Amritsar.”

This Provisional Government was reconstituted on October 24, 1947 with Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim as Provisional Head and headquarters were shifted to Pullundari, Poonch District.

Dr. Josef Korbel, who served as a member and chairman of UNCIP wrote in his book, “Danger in Kashmir”, (p.66):“Whatever the validity of their mutual accusations, there is little doubt that Kashmir was brewing with revolt against the Maharaja long before the tribesmen invaded the country. The political opposition launched in 1930 was carried into an open resistance in 1946. This was resumed in the spring of 1947.”

The whole process of accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to India was manipulated by Congress leadership. In the book, “Kashmir: A Disputed Legacy” by Alistair Lamb, he writes, “…It is apparent that the actual process of accession between 24 and 26 October was manipulated by Jawahar Lal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhai Patel in collaboration with Sheikh Abdullah”.

In this situation Menon persuaded Hari Singh to write letter on October 26, 1947 to Lord Mountbatten, Governor General of India, which inter alia, stated:

“With the conditions obtaining at present in my State and the great emergency of the situation as it exists, I have no option but to ask for help from the Indian Dominion. Naturally they cannot send the help asked for by me without State acceding to the dominion of India. I have accordingly decided to do so and I attach the Instrument of Accession for acceptance by your government.”

Next day on 27th October Mountbatten replied to Hari Singh, inter alia, stating:- “Your Highness’s letter dated 26th October 1947 has been delivered to me by V.P. Menon. In the special circumstances mentioned by your Highness, my government has decided to accept the accession of Kashmir State to the Dominion of India. In consistence with the policy that in the case of any State where the issue of accession has been the subject of dispute, the question of accession should be decided in accordance with the wishes of the people of the State, it is my Government’s wish that as soon as law and order has been restored in Kashmir and the soil cleared of the invader, the question of the State’s accession should be settled by a reference to the people.”

In the White Paper issued by the Plebiscite Front in 1964 it is recorded in Para 12: “The accession was thus effected by a lame duck Ruler who had been deprived of the capacity and the means to exercise his free will and volition and whose power to bind the State by any of his acts had vanished by reason of his authority and suzerainty over the State having been effectively repudiated…”

As also recorded in the White Paper of Government of Jammu & Kashmir on India and Kashmir Constitutional Aspect, “On 26th October, 1947 when the State had become an independent sovereign State the then Maharaja of Kashmir Signed the Instrument of Accession”, A.G. Noorani, – “A Constitutional History of Jammu & Kashmir”, P.152).

On 26 October, 1947, Hari Singh was neither de jure nor de facto Ruler of the State of Jammu and Kashmir and had no power and authority to accede to India. The Instrument of Accession, even if signed by Hari Singh, on October 26 was without lawful authority, carried no legal validity and had no binding force. Hence the whole edifice built on Hari Singh’s letter of 26th October, 1947 and so-called Instrument of Accession crumbles down.

Consequently, all proclamations and orders made, legal instruments executed, acts and deeds performed and functions discharged and authority exercised after August 15, 1947 by Hari Singh, his successor in office and by their nominees and appointees in connection with the affairs of the State were devoid of legal validity.

Thus sending its army by Government of India in the wee hours of the morning of October 27, 1947 (though its presence was already

