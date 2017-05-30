Kashmir and Abu Ghraib

The extra judicial killing of Sabzar Butt by Indian Armed Forces has added fuel to the already volatile situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir. Yet another freedom fighter has embraced martyrdom and his body was wrapped in Pakistani flag at the time of his funeral attended by many thousands. The news reports coming out of Indian-occupied Kashmir are disturbing and remind me of the atrocities committed at the Abu Ghraib jail; latest being that of Indian Army major using a civilian Kashmiri as a human shield and equally disturbing response of their Army Chief rewarding the perpetrator with commendation card.

The apathy of the international community and that of Muslim world in particular to these human rights abuses is condemnable. The situation in the IoK is worsening everyday and people are left with no option but to come out in the open and defy the Indian occupation and their illegitimate rule. I would urge the UNHRC, ICJ and OIC in particular to play their role and try to bring an end to the disproportionate use of military force by India against the unarmed civilian Kashmiris. I would also urge to the world leaders especially the USA to mediate and help resolve the decades-old dispute that has the potential of becoming nuclear flash point. UMAR KHALID DAR

UK, Manchester

