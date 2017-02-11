Karandaaz signs $300,000 grant agreements with Tech Startups

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Karandaaz Pakistan, the leading source of financing and ongoing support for Pakistan’s innovative growing companies, recently signed grant agreements of US$ 300,000 i.e $ 100,000 each with Ricult Pakistan, Paysys Labs and PublishEX Solutions, winners of the first-ever Fintech Disrupt Challenge in Pakistan. Both the challenge and resultant grants have been funded by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Out of a total of 61 applications from all parts of the country, 28 were invited to present at the Fintech Disrupt Challenge 2016 held in collaboration with LUMS Center for Entrepreneurship in November last year. Ten finalists were short listed by judges which included subject matter and investor experts from ArbiSoft, Acumen, Bank Al-Falah and board members of Karandaaz. Out of which these three companies emerged as the winners.

“This competition showcased an incredible display of talent from startups across the nation. We have now completed the first step in the process with these awards. The next and more vital piece of this challenge will be getting the deals completed, and setting up a soft landing for winning startups who aspire to disrupt FinTech industry. We look forward to expediting that process and helping these startups gain traction in the Pakistan market,” said Ali Sarfraz, CEO of Karandaaz Pakistan.

“ Rehan Akhtar, Director Digital Financial Services, Karandaaz Pakistan added, “The initial mobilization amount will give the winners a kick-start to their projects. With this grant, we intend to provide them with capital inflow for the next one year so the startups remain focused on operationalization of their products/services rather than worrying about lack of finance. We expect these FinTechs to be sustainable in the long run and create an impact in the digital financial services industry.”