Karal Interchange to be opened soon: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Karal Interchange will be opened soon for traffic as the project was of immense importance, no extension would be given in its completion deadline. All out efforts would be made to ensure quality in carpeting work so that the commuters could be provided with a state-of-the-art facility.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while inspecting construction work at Karal Interchange here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Director General Works, Project Director of Karal Interchange, contractor and other senior officers of the authority were also present.

Mayor visited the main bridge of the Interchange and directed the project director to complete road carpeting of residual portion and ensure optimum level of quality and standards in construction work. He said that Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor project was also of immense importance and in accordance with the directions of Prime Minister, construction work on the project was being completed phase wise.

After completion of first phase, construction work on Karal Interchange was at final stages, he added. He also inspected the landscaping work, being carried out at different portions of the interchange and directed the concerned officer to utilize modern technology in the landscaping in addition to plantation of ever green plants and flowering trees and special arrangements for watering of the plants.

Mayor expressed his satisfaction over the work carried out on five (05) loops and carpeting of main bridge of the interchange. He directed to carry out development work 24 / 7 so that the residual work could be completed with in given time frame. On this occasion, Sheikh Anser Aziz was informed that in addition to the completion of loops, service road east and west have been completed and carpeting on these roads is at final stages while carpeting on the main bridge of the interchange would be initiated in the evening of February 22, 2017.

He was further informed that light poles were being installed while fixation of curb stones had been completed.