Karachi’s power situation discussed at governor house

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair invited K-Electric officials and other stakeholders including politicians and industrialists to hear out their opin-ions regarding the power situation Karachi.

Muhammad Zubair, Governor Sindh, said “The power situation in Karachi is much better as com-pared to other cities in the country. If you look at other cities such as Lahore and Islamabad, load-shed is much higher as compared to load-shed in Karachi. Stakeholders should share their grievances, complain, provide suggestions and even give credit to KE where it is due.” The Governor also men-tioned that people should cooperate with the com-pany as bashing will never bring any improvement.

Speaking on the occasion Tayyab Tareen, CEO, K-Electric, briefed the stakeholders that before Abraaj Group’s take over KE’s generation plants were old and network was unreliable.

He added that consis-tent investments into KE’s further streamlined all verticals of the power utility. Moreover, KE has also added additional 12 grid stations along with the introduction of Aerial Bundled Cables, which is helping significantly in curbing power theft and reducing tripping and distribution losses. With such measures taken, the power utility added another 1000MW into the system.”

Tareen also indicated that a 450MW LNG fired IPP project (Kolachi Portgen) was also underway for which quota of 70 MMCFD RLNG has also been allocated.

He also shared progress of the company’s transmission and distribution enhancement and up-gradation plans. He briefed the audience that 29 integrated business centers (IBCs) spread across the city provides one window solution to customers. Moreover, the power utility is also active on social media team besides call center 118, where and IBC on wheels facility providing services at customers’ doorstep.

Political party members from Jamat-e-Islami and Pak Sarzameen Party said that the power utility was making such high profits and there was no account-ability on bill collection.