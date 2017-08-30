Karachiites being treated as Red Indians: Farooq Sattar

PSP also slams census results; CS Chief rejects objections over population results

Karachi/Islamabad

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) – Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar on Tuesday lashed out at what he called the ‘injustice’ done to Karachi in the provisional results of the 6th countrywide housing and population census. According to him, Karachiites are being treated as Red Indians and third-class citizens in their own country. Sattar was addressing the media persons at Karachi Press Club. All the reservations that MQM-Pakistan expressed while the census exercise was going on have been proven correct, he said. “It’s not just Urdu-speaking Karachiites,” said Sattar. “All the settlers, Punjabis, Baloch, Pakhtuns and other communities living in the city are being told through the census results that they are third-class citizens.” The population of Sindh’s urban centres is deliberately manipulated with to minimize their head count, said Sattar. “We are being given the message that we are third-class citizens of the country we created.” Sattar asked if Sindh’s urban centres are not part of the country. “This time, we have not been pushed to the wall,” he said. “We have now been immured into the wall.” Meanwhile, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) also rejected the provisional Census results. Talking to media, Anees Advocate said that discrimination with Karachi people is not acceptable. He said there is a class that doesn’t want equal distribution of resources. Meanwhile, Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa on Tuesday turned down the objections raised by political parties over the recent census results, claiming that the verification of “every individual” was ensured. Briefing the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Statistics about the recent population census, Bajwa said that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) had verified the national identity cards of 20 per cent of the population through National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), adding that 70 million people in the country do not possess identity cards.

