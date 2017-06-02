Karachiites take to streets against prolonged power outages; baffled by mystery stench engulfing city

Staff Reporter

Prolonged power outages in Karachi from the beginning of Ramazan has forced people to stage protests against K-Electric and government.

As the fast observing faithful ran out of patience, they stormed K-Electric’s office in Gulistan Johar Block-12. The people damaged the property and set it ablaze. Unidentified men also opened fire at the office late night.

Meanwhile, the civilians’ burnt tyres and blocked roads in Nazimabad and Shahrah-i-Faisal areas.

The people were of the view that additional loadshedding by K-Electric is unjustified while the government’s silence during all this scenario is questionable.

The fifth Sehri of Karachiites also underwent a power cut as blackouts were witnessed in homes, streets and markets. Intense hot weather coupled with unending loadshedding has added to people’s misery.

Some areas remained under the menace of loadshedding from the past two days as the authorities have not been able to restore power. On the other hand, the city is also going through the scarcity of water. On the other hand the old pipelines of waters have burst wasting millions of gallons of water that was meant to meet the needs of the citizens.

While accusing the government and K-Electric of stealing their rights, people are demanding the availability of uninterrupted electricity supply.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed the K-Electric to improve power generation and supply system in Karachi.

He also expressed his anger over prolonged power outages in Karachi. Sindh CM professed that such prolonged outages are not a fair thing to do on behalf of the federal government.

“We had already warned that if K-Electric doesn’t improve its performance, problems will be created in Ramazan,” Shah expressed.

Meanwhile a mystery stench engulfed different parts of Karachi Wednesday night which left many citizens baffled.

Soon, the smell became the main topic of discussion among residents on social media. The obvious trolls were of course there to give their two cents too.

A Facebook page, titled Weather Updates PK, stated that the smell stemmed from a change in wind direction, but still did not get to the root cause of the foul odour.