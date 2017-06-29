Karachiites fail to get water tankers at official rates

Staff Reporter

DESPITE the directions from Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro to provide the residents of Karachi with water from Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) hydrants, no resident has received water on government rates yet.

Water rates have been fixed by the KWSB as per the government’s official rates of Rs1,000 per 1,000 gallons of water, Rs1,300 for 2,000 gallons and Rs1,700 for 3,000 gallons.

However, residents have complained that they are unable to obtain water at government rates and have been forced to purchase water from private tanker suppliers. No water shortage in Karachi, claims KWSB head According to a resident of North Karachi, Zain Ali, they have been informing the KWSB about the shortage of water at their mosque for the past three days but no one from the water board has paid them any heed.

“We are being forced to purchase a water bowser for Rs10,000,” he lamented, adding that if they did not purchase the water, then residents of the area would not be able to perform ablutions and offer Eid prayers today.

Arbab Khan, a resident of Korangi, complained that they have not been able to get any water, despite a number of reminders sent to KWSB officials. The water board just says that their water bowsers are on duty to supply water to the residents, he said.

On the other hand, Shoro, who is also the KWSB chairperson, has directed water board officials to address the residents’ complaints regarding water shortage and sewage on an emergency basis.

During a meeting, it was decided that during the Eid holidays all water tankers will be sold at government rates. The residents of districts West and Central will be supplied water from the Sakhi Hassan hydrant and in this regard an official of KWSB, Riaz Qadri, can be reached at 03328053213.

Residents of District East can contact Shahbaz Bashir on 03118203942 and residents of District Korangi can contact Tariq Shah on 03312435582.

The residents of Malir and South can contact the focal person of the Future Colony hydrant, Shahbaz at 03002532690, to get water tankers at government rates and in case of complaints can contact the revenue department’s deputy director of hydrants at 03337507873.