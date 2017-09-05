Karachiites enjoy get together, visiting picnic spots on Eid

Staff Reporter

Visiting families, friends and enjoying cloudy weather on beaches and other picnic spots were the prioties of Karachiites on the third day of Eidul Azha Monday. As it was last holiday before resuming normal business and office activities, most of the families spent time with friends, family get-2-gather and visiting picnic spots including Zoo with children today. The cloudy weather also added joy.

As elsewhere, Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated in the metropolis with due religious fervour on Saturday. The Namaz-i-Eid was offered at hundreds of mosques and Imambargahs and other places in the metropolis. President Mamnoon Hussain offered Eid prayers at the State Guest House here. He especially prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country and for the well being of the people.

After the Namaz, the President also exchanged Eid greetings with the people. The Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar, offered Eid prayers at the Old Polo Ground along with the diplomats from the Muslim countries based in the metropolis as well as elites of the city. The Eid prayers at Old Polo Ground was led by Maulana Muhammad Ahmed Saleemi.

The main Eid congregations besides Old Polo Ground were held at New Memon Masjid Boulton Market, Aram Bagh Masjid, New Town Masjid, Masjid Gulzar-i-Habib Soldier Bazar, Masjid Farooq-i-Azam North Nazimabad. Due to accumulation of rain water, Eid prayers could not be offered at many of the open places and Eidgahs in the metropolis. These included Korangi, Landhi, Malir Saadi Town, New Karachi, District Central, Eidgah Nazimabad, Eidgah Shah Faisal Colony. After the Eid-ul-Azha prayers, the faithful slaughtered sacrificial animals in commemoration of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).