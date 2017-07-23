Karachi woman recovered

Staff Reporter

Shikarpur

A Karachi woman was recovered the riverine area of Khanpur, here on Saturday. According to an official, A woman namely Sajida Bibi, of 35, belonging to Karachi, had kidnapped from Karachi by her two neighbours, one woman namely Kareema and another accused namely Zafar Iqbal in a doped condition four years back.

After that she was sold out to an accused Muhammad Sharif, resident of Khairpur Mir’s, where she was detained in the room several months, and then she was again sold out another accused namely Abdul Fatah Jatoi, resident of katcha area of Shikarpur. On the strict directives of SSP Shikarpur Umar Tifail issued to SHO Bachal Bhayo who along with heavy Police contingent conducted a raid in the riverine area and rescued hostage woman from the clutches of accused while accused ran away from the place of scene.