Karachi Whites top One Day Cup points table

Islamabad

Karachi Region Whites is leading the points table of National One Day Cup (Regions) after second round.

According to PCB’s points table of the National One Day Cup (Regions) after second round, Karachi Region Whites is on top with four points followed by Islamabad Region (2nd, two points), Rawalpindi Region (3rd, two points), Fata Region (4th, two points), Karachi Region Blues (5th, two points), Peshawar Region (6th, two points), Lahore Region Blues (7th, one point) and Lahore Region Whites (8th, one point).—APP