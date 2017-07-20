Karachi weather turns pleasant after rains

19

City Report

Weather in Karachi turned pleasant after showers on Wednesday afternoon. According to details, the areas of I.I.Chundrigar Road, University Road, Korangi, Defence, M.A.Jinnah Road and Gulshan-e-Iqbal received rainfall. Chief Meteorologist Mohammad Riaz had forcast light showers for Karachi from Saturday. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had imposed a rain emergency in the city. The Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar had claimed that holidays of the KMC staff have been cancelled due to the rain emergency measures.

