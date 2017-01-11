Karachi W, Fata, Karachi B, Islamabad victorious in One day Cup

Islamabad

Karachi Region White, Fata Region, Karachi Region Blues and Islamabad Region earned victories in the round two of the National One day Cup.

Karachi Region White beat Lahore Region White by 7 wickets at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Batting first Lahore Region White piled up a total of 150 runs for 7 in 24 overs. Anas Mahmood 56, Usman Sallahuddin 29, Rizwan Hussain 28 batted well. In reply Karachi Region White achuieved the target (153 runs for 3) in 22.2 overs. Akbar-ur-Rehman 43, Saad Ali 41 not out and Ahsan Ali 34 played well. The match was reduced to 24 overs due to wet out field.

Fata Region beat Rawalpindi Region by 6 runs at Margazar Ground, Islamabad. FATA Region scored 224 runs for 10 in 46.4 overs. Hussain Tallat 123 was the pick of the batsmen. Rawalpindi Region were all out on 218 runs.

Karachi Region Blues defeated Lahore Region Blues by 10 runs (D/L method) at KRL Ground, Rawalpindi. Lahore Region Blues scored 217 runs for 8 in 46 overs. Kamran Akmal 47, Saad Nasim 40, Raza Ali Dar 31, Salman Ali Agha 25 batted well. For Karachi Region Blues Sohail Khan 4 for 34 and Muhammad Asghar 3 for 47 took wickets.

In reply, Karachi Region Blues scored 204 runs for 5 in 43 overs. Khurram Manzoor 114 not out, Fazal Subhan 42 batted well. The match reduced to 47 overs due to wet out field.

Islamabad Region outplayed Peshawar Region by 110 runs at Diamond Ground, Islamabad. Islamabad Region scored 245 runs for 6 in 47 overs. Faizan Riaz 78, Shahid Yousaf 59, Zohaib Ahmed 36, Ahmed Shahzad 32 batted well. In reply, Peshawar Region were all out on 135 runs in 32.2 overs. The match reduced to 47 overs due to wet out field.—APP