Karachi University inks MoU with Iqra University

Karachi

The Institute of Sus-tainable Halophyte Utilization (ISHU), University of Karachi, has signed a Memorandum of Under-standing (MoU) with Iqra University, said an offi-cial of the University of Karachi on Sunday.

He informed that on the behalf of Karachi Uni-versity, the Director of ISHU, Prof. Dr. Bilquees Gul while Vice Chancellor Iqra University Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi signed the MoU on behalf of IU.

Discussing the objective of the MoU inked, Professor Dr. Bilquees Gull said that the population of various countries, including Pakistan is rapidly increasing which is raising the risk of food shortage primarily due to climate changes and increase in saline land. Research to cope up with these chal-lenges is the dire need of the day, she added.

It was pointed out that ISHU was established with the generous assistance of Higher Education Commission, for focused research to exploit the potential of halophytes as source of fuel, fodder and medicines among others without the use of fresh water and prime agricultural lands. Research to cope up with these great challenges is the dire need of today.

Dr. Gul was hopeful that Inclusion of Iqra Uni-versity and renowned industrialist Hunaid Lakhani will promote this mission which is aimed to counter the challenges of food shortage and poverty.

Collaboration of academia and industry has tremendous importance in this mission and this MoU is a first step in this regard.—APP