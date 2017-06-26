Karachi University announces BA result

Staff Reporter

The University of Karachi Saturday announced the result of B.A Part 2 and Both Parts Regular Annual Examination 2016. According to Controller Examinations Prof. Dr. Arshad Azmi, Warda Farid Khan from P.E.C.H.S. Government College for women secured first position with 829 marks, Natasha Fatima secured second position with 794 marks from P.E.C.H.S. Govt College for women and Ashna Aslam secured third position with 787 marks from P.E.C.H.S. Govt College for women.

In all, 7,212 students appeared in the exams in which 698 secured first division, 1,949 secured second while 07 secured third division.

As many as 4,558 candidates were declared as failed in the exam. The pass percentage was 36.80.

In the B.A part 2 and Both Parts External Annual Examination 2016 results, Maria secured first position with 779 marks, Zainab secured 2nd position with 755 marks.

