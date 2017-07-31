Karachi suffers crippling traffic jam as JI blocks major thoroughfares

City Reporter

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) workers protesting the arrest of Karachi chapter Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, who was arrested earlier, blocked Karachi’s Sharea Faisal and other major thoroughfares causing hardship to commuters and skirmished with law enforcing authorities.

Rehman was released later in the evening and reached the party head office. He said that JI is an ideological party and it stands for non-violence. “We wanted to hold a peaceful demonstration. Instead, it was turned into a violent one,” the JI Karachi emir added.

“We were willing to cooperate with the authorities. We even offered to switch tracks on Sharea Faisal if the traffic load increased,” said Rehman. The local JI emir said it was for “the beloved KE” that people were arrested today.

The party has announced a protest. The protesters blocked both sides of Sharea Faisal and caused significant hardship to commuters using the route.

Law enforcement agencies retaliated by arresting dozens of workers and resorted to aerial firing and teargas shelling in an attempt to open the main artery of the metropolis.

The blockage of Sharea Faisal by JI workers caused massive traffic jams with thousands of commuters unable to divert to link roads as protests had spilled over to adjoining areas.

A link road to Sharea Faisal, Shahrah-i-Quaideen also witnessed a protest by JI workers.

The road was blocked by the workers and a heavy police contingent was deployed to the area.

Police using tear gas to disperse protesters of JI. -Online

Commuters complained of being stuck for hours on Shahrah-i-Quaideen, one of the link roads to Sharea Faisal. Protesters on the link road also burned tires.