Karachi requires constant attention

VERY aptly emphasising the importance of Karachi’s peace for overall stability of the country, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to Karachi corps headquarters very emphatically stated that operation in Karachi will continue till restoration of complete peace in the provincial capital.

Being financial capital, one cannot over emphasise the significance of port city for overall economic health and well-being of the country. This is the reason that our enemies through their spy agencies chose to target the city as well as other important strategically located Balochistan province to destabilise the country. However, our security forces backed by intelligence agencies deserve appreciation for foiling nefarious designs of the enemies by launching an indiscriminate operation in the city. Resultantly, today, the overall security situation stands much improved in the provincial capital as incidents of target killings, kidnapping for ransom, extortion have witnessed a visible decline over the last few years. It has also given much sense of security and satisfaction to common man and business community. The recently held public meetings were also a testimony that people have come out of the fear of environment but as is visible from the very statement of army chief, the task is not yet over as due to stiff Ranger’s operation, many terrorists and criminal elements would have gone underground or moved to some other places, waiting for the right time to hit back. The way our security personnel have remained successful in checking terror acts, we expect that backed by intelligence agencies they will trace the remnant elements and crush them before they rear their heads again. Provincial government is also required to provide all out support to security forces besides taking steps towards reviving and depoliticising police so that the department could also fulfil its responsibilities. In fact the city requires unceasing attention if we really want to revive its old glory of being called the city of lights.

