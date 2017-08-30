Karachi receives rain after piercing heat

PDMA reviews rain emergency arrangements

Staff Reporter Staff Reporter

Tuesday dawned with piercing heat in Karachi, however, by mid day burst into clouds with intermittent spells of heavy showers in different parts of ever expanding metropolis. Sindh office of Pakistan Meteorological Department in its warning two issued this afternoon said a strong monsoon weather system from India, heading towards Sindh has almost reached Karachi and consequently low to moderate fall was reported. The low pressure, he said may gain intensity with possible widespread rain and thundershowers at Karachi as well as in other lower divisions of the province. Under influence of the strong monsoon system from India, the meteorologist said moderate to heavy and very heavy rainfalls can also be expected in the given areas, along with scattered parts of upper Sindh during next few days. Advising the fishermen to take all precautionary measures and not to venture in deep sea till September two, he said heavy rain may cause flooding in vulnerable areas of Karachi and other parts of the province.Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani chaired a meeting of Provincial Disaster Management Authority at the PDMA Office here on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the warning issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department regarding the heavy rain falls expected in Sindh province from August 29 to September 2, said a statement on Tuesday. The meeting was informed that the PDMA had already provided relief equipment to the District Administrations as and when demanded and assured that in future continue to do so. The Special Secretary Local Government informed that all preparations to cope with rain challanges have been completed. He said that precautionary measures including necessary machinery including dewatering pumps and generators is being made available at low lying areas while the chocked areas and blocked nallahs have been cleared. The representatives of DMCs informed that all necessary measures have been taken to cope up any untoward situation. They further requested that they may need additional relief items like dewatering pumps during rain. The Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation assured the participants that all necessary equipment will be provided. He directed the Secretary Rehabilitation and DG PDMA to ensure provision of necessary support to line departments and DDMAs/DMCs. The DMCs will forward their rationalized demands for relief items through Local Government Department. The PDMA Sindh shall ensure provision of necessary support to line departments and DDMAs/DMCs.