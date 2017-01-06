Karachi Queens win Women Baseball Festival

Karachi

Karachi Queens won the SSB Quaid-i-Azam Day Women Softball Festival by beating Karachi Pearls by seven runs. The event was held under the auspices of the Sindh Softball Association (SSA) in collaboration with the Sindh Department of Sports and Youth Affairs at the Trinity Girls School and College Ground here. The organizers said on Wednesday that in the final the winners scored 13 runs in five innings while the Karachi Pearls could score only six runs in five innings. From Karachi Queens, Shearl, Mursleen, Aleza and Maliha scored two runs each. Karachi Pearls’ Bibta, Bushra and Aleena.—APP