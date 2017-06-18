Karachi prison break: Court rejects CTD appeal for remand of suspects

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected on Saturday the Counter Terrorism Department appeal for the remand of the 12 suspects, including Central Jail’s superintendent, over their alleged negligence in the escape of two terrorists. According to the court, the suspects have already been remanded into the custody of New Town police by a lower court. Another remand on an existing remand cannot be given, the court ruled. The court advised the CTD to appeal for remand again after the suspects complete their current remand. Following the ruling, the CTD officers left the Sindh High Court premises. Earlier in the day, CTD had registered a case against 12 suspects under clauses of Anti-Terrorism Act and arrested all the 12 suspects. To help terror suspects is also terrorism, said the CTD. Jail authorities had formed a weak case against the responsible police officers and personnel, according to the CTD. The police officers showed criminal negligence and lack of interest while investigating the terror suspects, who managed to escape, alleged CTD.—INP

Related