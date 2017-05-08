Karachi peace vital for country’s stability: COAS

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has once again reiterated that peace in Karachi, the economic engine of the country, is vital for country’s stability.

He visited on Sunday, the Corps Headquarters in Karachi and was briefed on security situation in the metropolis, progress of operation Raddul Fasaad and support to Census in Sindh Province.

The COAS appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army and Rangers (Sindh) for their contributions towards successful execution of their assignments.

He said that peace in Karachi is vital for stability in the country. He appreciated efforts of intelligence agencies and security forces in winning back dissident/ elements to national mainstream through positive engagement.

The COAS reiterated that efforts will continue till restoration of complete normalcy in Karachi and the province.