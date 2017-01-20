Karachi operation to continue unabated: Gen Bajwa

Sindh CM signs summary to extend powers for Rangers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met leaders from the business and trader communities and assured them of continuation of the security operation in Karachi, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

“The Karachi operation will continue till the elimination of crime in the city,” said the army chief while addressing a gathering of the community.

Gen Bajwa said that all possible measures will be taken to restore peace in Karachi, and added the strategy for Karachi would remain the same and there would be no change in policy.

The army chief also reassured the business community leaders that businesses and investment in Karachi will benefit from improving law and order situation and should, in turn, ensure social and national obligations.

General Bajwa, while interacting with officers and soldiers, lauded the Rangers and law enforcement agencies for the operations conducted across the metropolis.

He appreciated the efforts of all involved for significantly reducing terrorism, kidnapping for ransom and target killings.

He also said the Pakistan Army would continue to give full support to all government institutions involved in the Karachi operation, particularly the Sindh Police and the civil administration.

Moreover, he promised further improvement in the provincial capital of Sindh. “Karachi operation will not be stopped.

Curtains fell finally on the controversy raging for a week regarding extending period of special powers for Rangers as Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, signed a summary Thursday to extend Rangers’ special powers in Karachi for 90 days.