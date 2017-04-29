Karachi no longer held hostage by one man: Chaudhry Nisar

KARACHI: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday lauded the Pakistan Rangers for their efforts in securing the country’s borders and exhibiting responsibility and bravery in internal security matters.

Addressing a passing out parade of Sachal Rangers at the Rangers Training Centre in Karachi, Nisar said the issue of securing Karachi should not be “politicised”.

“Rangers’ powers should not be made controversial every three months,” he said, in an apparent reference to the Sindh government’s reluctance to extend the paramilitary force’s powers.

Nisar complimented the force for setting new examples of courage and bravery. “Rangers sacrificed their own lives for Pakistan,” he said.

Earlier on April 22, the Sindh Cabinet on Saturday decided to extend the special policing powers granted to the Rangers paramilitary force in Sindh for 90-days.

He said peace in the entire country will be established if there is peace in Karachi.