Karachi Mayor to open underpass in Golimar on Jan 25

City Reporter

Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Saturday announced to open underpass in Rizvia Chowrangi from January 25.

According to details, Karachi Mayor expressed satisfaction over the construction of the underpass and said that good name will be given to the underpass instead of Golimar.

He also vowed to raise voice if development projects will be limited to paper work only.

Waseem Akhtar has again appealed the federation and provincial government to play their role in the betterment of Karachi.