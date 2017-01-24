Karachi mayor, MQM Pakistan leaders facing threats to life

Staff reporter

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and other leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan face threats to their lives from a network of terrorists based in South Africa, Geo News reported Monday citing a letter issued by the Sindh Home Ministry.

According to source, the Home Ministry has informed the mayor of the threat after receiving information from intelligence agencies, asking him to restrict his activities.

The letter stated that teams of terrorists in South Africa have been tasked with destroying peace in Karachi by targeting MQM leaders and Rangers personnel.

Waseem Akhtar is said to have requested the government for security after being informed of the threats to his life.