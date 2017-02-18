Karachi Kings win on DLS method

Observer Report

Dubai

In the 10th fixture of the second edition of Pakistan Super League, which was being played between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, rain had been a major player, with the Kings winning the match after the umpires called the game off due to lack of time.

The score and overs had already been reduced significantly due to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. This is the first win for the Kings in the current PSL season. It was rain that contributed to the delay in start of the match, and reduced it to 18-overs per innings.