Karachi Kings, Pakistan Observer join hands

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Karachi Kings and Pakistan Observer signed agreement here Wednesday to become print media partners.

The Chief Executive Officer of Karachi Kings, Mr. Tariq Wasi and Editor in Chief Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik signed the agreement at a ceremony. The ceremony was held at ARY Network office. The Karachi Kings is the biggest and most supported team in the HBL PSL, proudly owned by Mr. Salman Iqbal, who is also the Founder and President of ARY Digital Network. Karachi Kings is a symbol of multicultural metropolis that Karachi is, being heart and soul of Pakistan. The partner Pakistan Observer is the leading English daily of Pakistan, simultaneously published from six stations i.e. Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Muzaffarabad and has a circulation of 100,000 copies a day. Pakistan Observer enjoys a unique and enviable position in reaching the readers in their homes and work places in the country.

Pakistan-watchers abroad undertake more than 200,000 internet visitations daily of this paper which is much ahead of all other English newspapers of Pakistan.

In his message Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik Editor In Chief Pakistan Observer said “We are confident that through this collaboration, the fans of the team all over Pakistan will not only have easy ac-cess to exclusive Karachi Kings News & Articles, but they will also have the peace of mind that they will read Pakistan Observer”