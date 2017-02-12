Karachi has special blessings because of spiritual gatherings: CM

City Reporter

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that there are some noble people living in this city who organize spiritual gatherings that’s why there are special blessings of Almighty Allah on this city and the province.

This he said while addressing a spiritual gathering organized by prominent businessman Aqil Kareem Dedhi in honour of Sajjada Nasheen of Darbar Ghous-e-Azam Shaikh Syed Khalid Abdul Qadir Mansoor Al Gilani at phase-8.

The chief minister said that he feels to be honored to attend such a spiritual gathering in which Sajjada Nasheen of Darbar Ghous-e-Azam has graced with his presence.

“This is a special gathering in which people are talking about humanity, and service to the people irrespective of their cast, creed and religion. This is Islam and these are the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he said.

He thanked the organizer for inviting him in this gathering in which he feels inner satisfaction. He urged the Sajjada Nasheedn to pray for the prosperity of Sindh and Pakistan and our nation.