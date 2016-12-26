Karachi has honour of being birth city of Quaid-i-Azam: Dr Vohra

Muhammad Ali Jinnah Library inaugurated in Malir

Staff Reporter

Deputy Mayor of Karachi Dr. Arshad Vohra has said that Karachi has the honor of being the birth place of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well as the city where he died and laid to rest.

‘We should play our role in the progress and development of this city’, he added. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in the Safari Park to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Deputy Mayor said ‘Pakistan was a gift from Almighty and our elders got this land with great sacrifices. It was now our duty to protect and work for its progress and prosperity’.

He said Quaid-e-Azam was great leader and it would be a great tribute to him if we provide awareness to the new generation about his thoughts and vision. The parliamentary leader in city council Aslam Afridi, Senior Director CSR Saif Abbas and other officers and large number of citizens were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor of Karachi Dr. Arshad Vohra said libraries play important role in the social and moral training of any nation and these were considered places where youngsters get opportunity to learn new knowledge and acquaintance themselves with new developments and about history.

He said this while talking to media after inaugurating Muhammad Ali Jinnah Library in Malir on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

Deputy Mayor expressed the hope that this library would prove to be a good place for students as well as for the senior citizens and women. He said it was also essential to promote the literary and cultural activities while developing the city infrastructure and solving people’s problems. District Chairman Syed Nayyar Raza, MPA Nadeem Razi and UC Chairmen were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Director of Pakistan Studies, University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. Jaffer Ahmed, here on Monday said that Father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah wanted the students to devote themselves towards the acquisition of knowledge. .

He pointed out that the first priority of our beloved leader was education. Therefore, he added, he wanted the younger generation to concentrate fully on acquiring education.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam wanted the youngsters to prepare themselves for the future responsibilities as he desired Pakistan to be among the developed countries in a shorter span of time.

Dr. Ahmed said that Quaid’s vision for Pakistan was a developed and welfare state where is equality of citizens, superiority of the constitution, rule of law and equal opportunities for all.

He stated that the Quaid’s motto of unity, faith and discipline should also serve as the guiding principles.