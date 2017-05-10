Karachi gets biggest shopping mall

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The fast growing shopping mall culture in Pakistan gets the biggest ever project LukcyOne The largest mall of Karachi, The grand opening of the Mall was held in Karachi for the crème de la crème of Karachi. The shopping mall has its own charm with top local and foreign brands to attract a huge crowd on the opening ceremony Present on the occasion were Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, besides prominent showbiz personalities like Zeba Bakhtiar, Nadia Hussain, Behroz Sabzwari, Tipu Sharif, Muzna Ebrahim, and many more, and featuring a mix of both outstanding international and local performances.