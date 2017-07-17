Karachi again a city of lights: Extortion, Target-killing eliminated: DG Rangers

Director General Sindh Rangers Maj-Gen Mohammed Saeed has said Karachi has reclaimed it status as the city of lights, which is flourishing and whose citizens are no longer afraid for their lives. “The city has once again become a city of lights. Today people from every walk of life are happy and businesses are flourishing,” Saeed said while speaking at a youth festival held at Peoples Football Stadium in Karachi’s Lyari area on Sunday.

The Ranger’s chief said participation of a large number of people in the festival was a sign of this revival of law and order in an area earlier regarded as a den of crimes and gang war. He said Karachi had witnessed a bloodbath and terrorists and criminals had made people’s life miserable here. He urged people to monitor their children’s activities so as to make them a helpful citizen of the society. The DG Rangers said that students should be given lectures on ethics in schools. He appealed to the people of Lyari to help law enforcers and send their children to schools. He paid rich tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi (late), a philanthropist and social worker and recalled his services for the humanity. He asked the people to keep an eye on their surrounding and informed Rangers about any suspicious activity in their localities. Abdul Sattar Edhi’s son Faisal Edhi also attended the function. Major General Mohammad Saeed said that no one is here to remember them, who were the symbol of terror. In the festival, famous artists like Shehzad Roy, Shazia Khushk and Jawad Ahmed also performed.—INP

