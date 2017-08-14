Karachi celebrates International Youth Day

Staff Reporter

Azme-Naujawan (AeN), a collective effort of 10 civil society organizations, will officially launch their youth program for the special occasion of International Youth Day.

According to the UN, there is growing recognition that as agents of change, young people’s inclusion in the peace and security agenda and in society more broadly, is key to building and sustaining peace.

Therefore 12th August marked the beginning of Azme-Naujawan, a program launched to address the disengaged state of youth in Karachi.

It managed to bring together over 1000 youth from all over Karachi, as well as civil societies, and key government officials. Notable celebrities were also present to show their support for this program. The ceremony was commenced by Sidra Iqbal, prominent journalist and activist.