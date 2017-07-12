Karachi beset with problems

Karachi is one of the centres of exchange and monetary exercises, and in the past it was viewed as the city of lights as it was splendid and sparkling. The streets were washed consistently at night and almost every spot of the city was lit. This all appears to be excessively intriguing and psycho’s fantasy at present. Today’s Karachi is the inverse of what we heard about it from our guardians.

The Karachi that we discover today is loaded with several issues. Sewerage problem is the most serious one. The streets are generally blocked due to chocked sewerage lines. These lines were built for a little population’s needs, but now with the extension of populace they clearly turned out to be incapacitated to carry the load. The line which is settled today chocks following couple of days and in this manner the filthy water is seen standing all over and causes diseases. Another serious problem is the deficiency of drinking water. Water is the essential need of each of us, and our government should come into action and resolve these problems.

ALINA ARIF

Karachi

Related