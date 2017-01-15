Kapil Dev is to be in legends club

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Former India all-rounder Kapil Dev will be conferred as the new legend of the famous Legends Club here on Tuesday.

Established by former BCCI president Rajsinngh Dungarpur in Mumbai in 2003, the Legends Club honours famous Indian cricketers like Vijay Merchant, Vinoo Mankad, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar on their respective birthdays / birth anniversaries at Cricket Club of India’s C.K.Nayudu hall.

“The birthday of Kapil Dev was on 6th January and since he was not available on that day we chose to confer him on this Tuesday”, Rajan Jayakar, the honorary secretary of the Club, says.

“The committee has decided to celebrate the birthday of our legends on dates other than their birthday, as per convenience of the legend, preferably in the same month”.

“The chief guest for Tuesday’s function will be our legend Sunil Gavaskar. Since he could not attend our functions on his earlier birthdays, we have decided to present citation to him as well”, the secretary added.

The Legends Club was formed along the lines of England’s Master’s Club which was started by famous cricket commentator John Arlott in the memory of late Sir Jack Hobbs when cricketers and the game lovers got togther and spoke on different topics of the game.