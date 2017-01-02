Kane and Alli propel Spurs into top four

Watford

Tottenham Hotspur recorded an impressive 4-1 win at Watford on Sunday that sent them above Manchester City on goal difference and into the top four of the Premier League.

An injury-weakened Watford side put up little resistance as two goals by Harry Kane and another from Dele Alli gave Spurs a 3-0 half-time lead.

Alli scored again early in the second half before manager Mauricio Pochettino took off his scorers ahead of the match against leaders Chelsea at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

“In three days we have a very important game so if we can rest people and have the opportunity to play different players, it is very important to be fresh and competitive,” Pochettino told Sky Sports.

“I’m very happy because it was a difficult game and the team responded.”

Chelsea are 10 points ahead of Pochettino’s men, but Spurs will remember all too well that it was at Stamford Bridge that their title hopes were finally ended last season.—AFP