Kamran Lashari gets court’s restraining order against his arrest

Staff Reporter

With regard to lease of One Constitution Avenue against which an Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench had allowed FIA to proceed against the former bureaucrats and CDA officials for their role, former Chairman CDA and incumbent Director General, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) project, Kamran Lashari has got IHC’s restraining order against his arrest by FIA.

An IHC division comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb directed the investigation agency not to arrest Lashari as well as other former officials. The court however, directed the petitioners to join investigations.

Beside Lashari, ex-member Administration Shaukat Ali, former member finance Kamran Ali Qureshi and former member estate Asad Munir also petitioners in this case, seeking restraining orders in the matter of ongoing investigation regarding 99 years lease of One Constitution Avenue to a builder BNP who was constructing a five star hotel Grand Hyatt and serviced apartments there.

Currently, FIA and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are conducting investigations in this matter after CDA board cancelled lease of the land for the said project and an IHC bench endorsed CDA decision finding serious irregularities in the award of lease.

On April 19 an IHC division bench had vacated 14-month old stay order regarding investigation in this case enabling the investigation agencies to proceed against the former and incumbent officials allegedly involved in irregularities.