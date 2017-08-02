Kamal Ahmed joins Telenor as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Telenor Pakistan has appointed Kamal Ahmed as its new Chief Corporate Affairs Officer effective 7th August 2017. Kamal has a vast experience in the field of ICT spanning over 27 years that transcend both international and domestic leadership assignments.

He has worked for several prominent organizations including Microsoft, Nortel, Sprint, PTCL, Ufone and UNDP among others.

“We are excited to welcome Kamal Ahmed to our Top Management team,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan. “Telenor has always taken a thought leadership position in the matters pertaining to policy and regulatory affairs to establish a conducive business environment for the sector that eventually translates into benefits for the customers.

We’re confident that Kamal will take our ambitions forward with his vision, experience and understanding of the ICT sector in Pakistan. We wish him all the best,” he added.

In his new role at Telenor Pakistan, Kamal will be spearheading the company’s Regulatory and Interconnect, Public and Government Affairs, and Legal departments along with Communications and Sustainability.

“I am very excited at becoming part of Telenor which is one of the most innovative and impactful companies in the country. I look forward to being part of Telenor’s remarkable journey that is bridging the digital divide in the country and transforming the lives of people across Pakistan” said Kamal Ahmed.

Kamal holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Iowa State University, USA.