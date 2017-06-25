Kakapora shuts on third consecutive day against killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in Kakapora area of Pulwama district on the third consecutive day, today, against the killing of youth by Indian troops.

The troops killed three youth during a siege and search operation in the area on Thursday. A civilian, Tauseef Ahmad Wani, was martyred when the troops opened fire on the demonstrators who were protesting against the operation.

All shops and other business establishments are closed in the area while traffic is off the road. On the other hand, fearing students’ protests over the killing of youth by Indian troops in the Kashmir Valley, the puppet authorities continue to suspend class work in educational institutions in Shopian district.—KMS