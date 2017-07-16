Kaira: Name conspirators, we will save democracy

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party representative Qamar Zaman Kaira urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday to name the conspirators who were destabilizing the government, claiming that PPP will save democracy in case the situation takes a turn for the worse.

Addressing a press conference, Kaira said that it was beyond his understanding that what sort of conspiracy was this. He said that the Panama Papers contained names of thousands of other people apart from the Sharif family.

“The Panama Papers contained the names of the Prime Ministers of Iceland and United Kingdom,” he said. “So what sort of a conspiracy is this? The Panama Papers does not contain names only of the Sharif family,” he added.

Kaira said that earlier, conspiracies were hatched against democratic governments by intelligence agencies.

He urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to come forward and name conspirators who were working against democracy in Pakistan.

“What secrets are buried in your heart, Mian sahab? Please tell us who are the conspirators,” he said. “You never fought for democracy. PPP is enough to save democracy,” he added. Kaira said that Nawaz Sharif used to insult and berate Benazir Bhutto, who had returned to Pakistan to give her life to the country.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had handed over the country to dictators in the darkness of the night. Kaira said that Nawaz Sharif had used funds obtained from Osama bin Laden to hatch conspiracies against Benazir Bhutto’s government. Kaira urged the Prime Minister to unmask the conspiracy against his government, assuring him that PPP would save democracy. He said that when PPP talked of conspiracies, it openly accused agencies and the judiciary.