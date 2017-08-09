Kaira Asks Nawaz to disclose name of conspirator

LAHORE: Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira has asked ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to inform the people about the name of the conspirator that planned his removal from the office.

Addressing a press conference here, Kaira who is president of PPP Central Punjab said that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the apex court of the country over his name in the Panamagate.

Addressing Nawaz Kaira said that he was sent home by a bench of the apex court that comprised five judges. Asking the legality of such immense security provided to Nawaz

Sharif Kaira warned the government servants that they would pay the price for it.

Lashing out at Nawaz Sharif, Kaira said that though he says there is cases of corruption against him the 15-16 cases against him pertain to corruption. Your illegal properties were unearthed all across the world and yet you are calling the verdict of the apex court a conspiracy against you, Kaira said lashing out at Nawaz Sharif.

Just who are you protesting against, does becoming prime minister puts one above the law, Kaira kept lashing out at Nawaz Sharif.

Kaira also asked Nawaz Sharif to apologize for his mistakes.