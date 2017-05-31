Kachho woes

Kachho, which is a small village in district Dadu, Sindh, has been suffering from unavailability of polio vaccination. Unfortunately, no polio vaccination team has visited the area since long. Recently health department launched an anti-polio drive in 52 union councils of the district that ran from May 15 to 18. The drive targeted administering drops to 365,817 children and there are 922 mobile teams, 88 fixed and 83 transit points to cover targeted areas.

The WHO representative for polio expressed his views saying that local people had been appointed to run in Kachho area and they are being paid Rs.400 per person per day for the job. But there is still a number of villages that are deprived of polio vaccination, therefore, the government is requested to have a considerate view on the matter so that the people are protected from the menace.

BABA FAIZ

Via email

Related