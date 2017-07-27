Kabul: A hub of militancy

Dr Muhammad Khan

TERRORISM is the worst challenge facing the state and society of Pakistan today. As a result of many military operations, security forces of Pakistan have destroyed the terrorist bases in various parts of the country. Launching of ‘Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad’ this year was aimed at, ‘indiscriminately eliminating the “residual/latent threat of terrorism”, consolidating the gains made in other military operations, and further ensuring the security of Pakistan’s borders.’ This operation is going on with a lot of successes and terrorists are finding no place to organize themselves within the boundaries of Pakistan.

Unfortunately, despite clearing the terrorist hit areas within Pakistani geographical jurisdiction, there is no end to events of terrorism; the bomb blasts, suicide attacks and target killing inside Pakistan. This is aspect has created an uncertainty and chaos in the society. The other day, there killed 26 innocent people, mostly policemen in a suicide attack in Lahore. There have been many such like attacks earlier also. A suicide attacker killed an Army officer and two FC soldiers in Hayatabad area of Peshawar just a week ago. The question arises, if Pakistani security forces are so effective in curbing the terrorism and militancy inside Pakistani borders, where does these terrorists come from. A careful analysis of the past events (since 2013) would reveal that, TTP elements and other terrorists who fled Pakistan to take a refuge in Afghanistan have been trained, equipped and then are being sent to Pakistan for undertaking the terrorist activities. These TTP led terrorists are in thousands and have been provided secure places in the Afghan areas, bordering Pakistan. Being Pakistani origin, they are well conversant with the Pakistani territories; thus, find it easy to carry out terrorism anywhere inside Pakistan.

There are other very authentic reports that Indian government is sponsoring militant organizations in Afghanistan, TTP, DAISH and many breakaway splinter groups. Unfortunately, the office of the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is directly involved in this gamut. Indian Agencies are also influencing Afghan security apparatus to take unwarranted stand against Pakistan and President Ghani’s recent tirade against Pakistan was its direct outcome. The Western intelligence agencies that monitor presidential palace in Kabul are aware of planning of terrorist activities against Pakistan at top government level.

The liaisons between senior aides of President Ghani with top leadership of Lashkar-e-Islam (LeI) are under discussions in the diplomatic circles in Kabul. According to diplomatic sources, an intelligence agency of a western country has intercepted phone calls in which a senior official of Afghan government has promised LeI commander full support for its terrorist activities inside Pakistan. This report is further corroborated by the sources in militants, who revealed that Mangal Bagh and Waray Haji are sending a delegation of LeI commanders to Presidential Palace in Kabul for coordination.

As a pre-emptive strategy, Afghan leadership and their Indian and US ally are carrying out aggressive propaganda against Pakistan with regard to alleged presence of Afghan Taliban (Haqqani group) in Pakistan. but, anyway, they are not ready to cooperate for better security arrangements between Pakistan and Afghanistan which is the need of hour. In the same backdrop, during a recent meeting between Pakistani Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and visiting General Gen John W. Nicholson, commander of US Resolute Support Mission (RSM) in Afghanistan, gen Bajwa clearly told him that, “blame game perpetrated by some quarters in Afghanistan and US to undermine Pakistan’s contributions” should come to an end.

The US General was clearly told that, “It is not a coincidence that this theme is being played at a time when a policy review is being undertaken in the US.” On its Part, “Pakistan will continue to act positively despite provocations.” Pakistan does not need US appreciations to its role against terrorism, however, it would like that its sacrifices should be recognized towards regional and global peace. Earlier, Pakistani Foreign Office has clearly told Kabul to stop supporting the militants, operating from Afghan soil into Pakistan. Afghan Govt must concentrate on its own areas and ensure security of its territory. According to FO, “We have before us a number of references and reports filed on the situation in Afghanistan. These include a UN Report of 2014, report by General Nicholson and most recent report filed by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR). All these reports highlight that almost all the factors responsible for turmoil in Afghanistan are internal to Afghanistan.”

Pakistan understands an increase in the Indo-US strategic collaboration. U.S has always desired a greater Indian role in Afghanistan. While India and US are collaboration with each other in Afghanistan, they are hectically involved in undermining Pakistani role and its intrinsic commitment with the people of Afghanistan. Alongside Kabul regime, both are building narratives against Pakistan. US must realise that this well-orchestrated propaganda campaign against Pakistan would not only be perilous for Pakistan but would also become detrimental to US interests in Afghanistan and larger region. Furthermore, demonising Pakistan for US policy failures and inability of Kabul regime is also unfair and unjustifiable, thus must be stopped. Rather making Afghanistan as an Indo-US chessboard against Pakistan, US should recognise the Pakistani sacrifices and ask Afghan Government to shun its policy of not cooperating with Pakistan on critical border management and security issues. Besides, Afghan security officials should realize that they are also further destabilizing Afghanistan by strengthening militants against Pakistan.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]

