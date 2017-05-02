Kabul agrees to resume talks

Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah to visit Pakistan

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Saidiq on his return from Kabul visit says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah are expected to visit Pakistan in the near future.

The Speaker was in Kabul heading a representative parliamentary delegation having representation from all the political parties to meet the Afghan leadership. During its two day stay in Afghanistan, the parliamentary delegation held talks with the top Afghan leaders as well as different segments of society in order to rebuild the relations marred by security related concerns on both the sides.

“Our dialogue proceeded in a pleasant environment. They provided us with every comfort and gave us the respect that is given not only to a neighboring country, but to a brother,” the speaker told the media persons at Noor Khan airbase.

“We saw that the desire among the Afghan leadership, elected members of parliament and the Afghan people was for better relations and nothing else,” the speaker added.

He said the leadership in Afghanistan was also informed that the visiting delegation was representing all of Pakistan the government, the opposition and the people of the country and that Pakistan’s “desire is to restart the process of meetings that had been halted.

The speaker reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is also vital for Pakistan’s peace and security.

The speaker said the Afghan leadership had “promised” that former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah will soon visit Pakistan and the process of dialogue that has been broken will be restarted.

Sadiq said a written message by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was also delivered in which the premier expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in a terrorist attack at Mazar-e-Sharif in which close to 200 soldiers were killed.

In his message, the prime minister promised co-operation and intelligence sharing between the two countries.

Pakistan’s parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, comprised Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Federal Ministers Gen ( Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Mir Hasil Bazinjo and Akram Durrani, Chairman of the National Assembly Foreign Relations Committee Sardar Awais Leghari, Chief of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party MNA Mehmood Khan Achakzai, parliamentary leaders of PPP Syed Naveed Qamar, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, PTI’s Shafqat Mehmood, Jamat-e-Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah, Qaumi Watan Party’s Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao and FATA leader G. G. Jamal.

It is expected that the DG ISI will also visit Afghanistan in the next few days.