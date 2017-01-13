Kabaddi Tournament to start from Jan 18

Faisalabad

The third Lyallpur Inter Club Kabaddi Tournament will commence under the aegis of District Sports Committee and District Kabaddi Association here from January 18.

Secretary general district Kabaddi Association Rana Imran Ahmad said here on Thursday that intending clubs can get them registered at District Sports Office up to January 14 for participation in the tournament.

Each club should have 14 players and one manager whereas each player will be bound to take part in the tournament only from one club.

In this connection, more information can be obtained through landline telephone number 041-9200384 and mobile number 0300-8655100, he added.—APP