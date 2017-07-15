K-Electric reiterates to meet city’s power demand

Staff Reporter

The K-Electric on Friday reiterated its commitment to meet the growing power demand of Karachi. An official said that the second day of a two-day hearing on K-Electric’s review motion was held on at a local hotel on Friday under the auspices of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The proceedings were attended by businessmen, renowned professionals, philanthropists and civil society.

The KE statement maintained that speaking on KE’s review motion, representatives of industrial associations, appreciated the power utility’s decision of granting 100% load-shed exemption to industries and stated that the previously allowed performance based structure led to operational improvements in KE.

They were of the view that a performance based structure is ideal in case of a Vertically Integrated Utility (VIU) to enable it to continuously invest across the value chain and therefore NEPRA should consider the same for KE.

Commenting on the likely implications of the new tariff presented by KE in its review motion, stakeholders deliberated upon the importance of investment for Karachi’s power infrastructure.