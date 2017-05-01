K-Electric refutes claims of over billing

In response to baseless allegations being pushed from some quarters, K-Electric on Sunday reiterated that it refutes any claims of over billing including falsely proclaimed Rs 62 billion, declaring them as baseless. “These claims have already been completely rejected after detailed review by the Competent Authorities,” said a statement issued by K-Electric.

The power utility strongly condemns misinformation and unfounded allegations being spread by certain individuals, which has mainly emerged after the drive against power theft and illegal abstraction. With regards to the cost of electricity, the Government has implemented a “Uniform Tariff Policy” across Pakistan, including Karachi. All billing is done as per regulatory processes and guidelines. KE offers a wide range of customer care touch points from call center, live chat via SMS, 24/7 operational social media, centralized handling of complaints via web, dedicated customer care offices in 29 IBCs to mobilizing mobile vans across the city to facilitate consumers at their doorstep. Further, under the law consumers have various forums available for raising billing or other complaints including Electric Inspector, Federal Ombudsman, honorable courts and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

During the past six months, out of 15 million bills generated by the utility, only 0.07 percent were referred and heard by the Federal Ombudsman, where 83 percent cases were decided in favor and or settled in favor of KE. It is pertinent to mention that all cases were not limited to billing. The remaining cases not in favor makes only 0.01 percent of the total billing during the same period by K Electric, and is considerably low given any operational standards for power utilities. K-Electric has invested significantly on technological up gradation including implementation of SAP IS-U, the world’s leading system for billing and use of handheld devices for meter reading which ensures efficiency, eliminates human intervention and creates transparency. KE has also been endorsed by various national and regional stakeholders for ensuring best practices of disclosure and transparency in its reporting.

The power utility reiterated that its prime responsibility is to serve the people of Karachi. —NNI

Related