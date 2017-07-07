K-Electric powers 120 households in Junejo Town under project Ujala

Amanullah Khan

K-Electric, under its flagship community development project Ujala, has installed and energized two PMTs along with other necessary power infrastructure in Junejo Town. Junejo Town was previously infested with illegal wiring and theft, also causing faults and tripping in adjoining areas.

This project has enabled the provision of reliable power supply to the residents of Junejo Town through over 120 new electricity connections. According to KE spokesperson, “With an investment of over PKR 3 million, the new system installed at Junejo Town has ensured provision of electricity supply to over 120 new households and has also enhanced load management in surrounding areas. We are grateful to area residents for their support.” Project Ujala is progressing on a fast track and aims to empower the lives of over 1 million people residing in 200 communities across KE’s network by year end.

To date, over 500,000 lives in 72 communities have been impacted while over 2,600 PMTs have been converted on kunda-resistant Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC) through the project. Areas with post ABC conversion have shown tremendous progress and has resulted in noticeable reduction of power theft and tripping in these areas.