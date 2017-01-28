K-Electric makes improvements: Spokesman

Staff Reporter

The K-Electric has made significant improvements through more than dollars 1.2 billion investment, claimed a spokesman of the utility in a statement here on Friday.

He maintained that ‘the consumers have been charged as per approved tariff without any anomaly’.

KE claimed that the Multi Year Tariff (MYT), designed by International Consultants based on global best practices, was approved and notified by the Ministry of Water and Power (MoWP) in 2002.

The Multi Year Tariff is primarily a performance-based tariff where K-Electric earns through improvement in its performance against set benchmarks in the tariff. These benchmarks include Transmission and Distribution Losses, Plant Efficiency, and Operations and Maintenance Costs, the spokesman of the power utility maintained.

KE earnings directly depend on efficiencies achieved by the utility against these benchmarks, he said adding that there is no fixed return in KE’s tariff mechanism nor any guaranteed returns.

KE has to-date not paid out any dividend and the profits declared in annual audited accounts have been used to net-off accumulated losses and re-invested into the business. This in turn has benefitted consumers through improvement in supply and quality of service.

Also, the approved MoWP guidelines annexed to tariff determination of 2002 explicitly allow a tariff structure for KE in recognition of it being a vertically integrated utility, versus other Distribution companies.